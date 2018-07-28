8-hour power outage planned for part of Grande Prairie Sunday

Residents of a portion of southeast Grande Prairie should prepare for a lengthy power outage scheduled for Sunday.

Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, residents who live between 84 and 68 avenues and from 100 Street to Resources Road should prepare for an eight-hour power outage.

ATCO Electric tweeted about the planned outage on Saturday afternoon, saying crews will be working on “necessary system upgrades.”

It’s not known exactly how many customers will be affected by the outage.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

“We’ll work quickly and safely to restore power,” the company said. “We apologize for the inconvenience during the warm temperatures.”

Grande Prairie is currently under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. The temperature is expected to reach 32 C on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move into northern Alberta on Monday.

ATCO Electric serves nearly 227,000 customers in northern and east-central Alberta. Anyone who wants more information on the outage is asked to call ATCO at 1-800-668-5506.