Heat warning issued for parts of northern Alberta, cool-down not expected until Monday

A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Wednesday, including areas in Wood Buffalo and MacKenzie County.

Environment Canada warned said the stretch of hot weather is expected for the area from Thursday and through the weekend before the temperatures begin to dip.

“By Monday morning, a cold front will move into northern Alberta bringing cooler temperatures,” the weather agency said on its website.

People living in areas affected by the warning are advised to take part in outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, take breaks from the heat in air-conditioned buildings or in pools and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Environment Canada also warned not to leave any people or pets in vehicles during the heat wave.

The heat warning was issued because of health risks posed by high temperatures. The warm spell will see daytime highs of 29C or higher and temperatures aren’t expected to dip below 14C overnight during that time frame, the weather agency said.

READ MORE: Fire danger in Banff National Park ‘extreme,’ advisories issued amid hot temperatures

Environment Canada also encouraged people in the affected areas to watch for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Symptoms can include high body temperature, fainting, confusion and a lack of sweat. For more information on staying healthy amid the heat, click here.

For the a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.