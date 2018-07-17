Fire danger in Banff National Park ‘extreme,’ advisories issued amid hot temps

Banff National Park issued a special information bulletin on Tuesday advising visitors of an extreme fire risk.

The bulletin says anyone that sees suspicious smoke or illegal campfires should report them to Banff Dispatch.

The advisory comes as Calgary was also put on an advisory notice as a two-day heatwave hits the region prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

Alberta Parks said the wildfire danger is very high for the Calgary forest area, which stretches from the Red Deer River all the way down to Waterton Lakes.

All active fire permits in the area have been cancelled and no new permits are being issued.

People are still allowed to have campfires at campgrounds as long as they’re in firepit rings. The same goes for Banff.

Advisories were also in place in Chestermere, the MD of Foothills and restrictions were in place in Vulcan County.