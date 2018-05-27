Alberta firefighters battling ‘out of control’ wildfire near Bragg Creek

Alberta Wildfire is currently on the scene of an “out of control” wildfire near Bragg Creek that started early Sunday.

According to Redwood Meadows fire chief Rob Evans, the wildfire is about five hectares in size and is burning near the south end of the McLean Creek area.

The fire is listed as being “out of control” on the Alberta Wildfire map, but no communities or structures are threatened at the moment, Evans said.

However, he said anyone in the backcountry should be aware and take precautions.

Large plumes of white smoke could be seen from a distance from Calgary.

Evans said the wildfire is burning in a cut block in the forest which is why there is heavy smoke.

“There’s heavy slash, old debris in the area, and that’s why it’s putting up so much smoke.”