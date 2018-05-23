Wildfire burning out of control near Cochrane

A wildfire could be seen burning near the community of Cochrane late Wednesday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department said the blaze was in the vicinity of George Fox Trail and Bow Ridge Drive on the west side of Cochrane.

The out-of-control fire had grown from one to about 10 hectares in size between 4:40 p.m. and 5:10 p.m., officials said.

Global1 helicopter captured images of a large plume of smoke rising from the community.

Cochrane is about 35 kilometres west of Calgary.

WATCH: Heather Bzdega provided this footage of a wildfire fire burning west of Cochrane.

https://twitter.com/amymichelle2/status/999424456496836608/video/1