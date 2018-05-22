Man sent to hospital after brush fire south of Calgary

One man was taken to hospital by EMS following a brush fire south of Calgary Tuesday evening.

Both the Okotoks Fire Department and the Foothills Fire Department responded to the blaze along 56 Street E around 4 p.m.

While most of the fire was concentrated to one acreage, Foothills Fire Chief Jim Smith said the wind caused the blaze to spread to two other properties.

“Initially it was about three acres but because it was being fed by the wind it had grown to about ten acres,” Smith said.

By 6 p.m., the fire was contained and firefighters were working on extinguishing hotspots. A home and nearby barn were affected but not significantly damaged.

An elderly man on the property was taken to hospital.

“There was one homeowner here. No one was evacuated, but we had one gentleman on scene who suffered a medical condition [and] he was transported by EMS to the South Health Campus,” Smith said.

EMS confirmed to Global News that the man suffered a “medical event” and was transported to hospital in stable condition.