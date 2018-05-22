Canada
May 22, 2018 10:57 pm

Man sent to hospital after brush fire south of Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A brush fire burns near Dunbow Road East south of Calgary.

One man was taken to hospital by EMS following a brush fire south of Calgary Tuesday evening.

Both the Okotoks Fire Department and the Foothills Fire Department responded to the blaze along 56 Street E around 4 p.m.

While most of the fire was concentrated to one acreage, Foothills Fire Chief Jim Smith said the wind caused the blaze to spread to two other properties.

“Initially it was about three acres but because it was being fed by the wind it had grown to about ten acres,” Smith said.

A house and nearby barn were affected by a brush fire south of Calgary.

An aerial view of the home affected by Tuesday’s brush fire.

A firefighter extinguishes some hotspots following a brush fire.

Foothills Fire Department said the fire spread to about ten acres.

A brush fire spread on a property south of Calgary on May 22.

By 6 p.m., the fire was contained and firefighters were working on extinguishing hotspots. A home and nearby barn were affected but not significantly damaged.

An elderly man on the property was taken to hospital.

“There was one homeowner here. No one was evacuated, but we had one gentleman on scene who suffered a medical condition [and] he was transported by EMS to the South Health Campus,” Smith said.

EMS confirmed to Global News that the man suffered a “medical event” and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Global News