Residents of northern Alberta hamlet told to prepare for possible evacuation over wildfire

Officials told residents of the hamlet of Janvier to prepare for a possible evacuation Wednesday night as an out-of-control wildfire was burning south of the community.

In an alert issued just before 8 p.m., officials said the fire was burning 10 kilometres south of Janvier, a small community on the shores of Bohn Lake that’s located in the southern region of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

“No evacuation order is being issued at this time,” officials said. “The Hamlet of Janvier is not currently being threatened by the wildfire.

“Smoke will be visible in the area. Air quality may be impacted.”

READ MORE: Alberta fire season: latest status of wildfires and number of fire bans

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the 2018 wildfire season in Alberta.

Janvier is about 120 kilometres south of Fort McMurray. According to the 2015 municipal census, there are 155 people living in Janvier.