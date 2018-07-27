Deadly crash shuts down Yellowhead Trail in both directions at 127 Street

One of Edmonton’s busiest thoroughfares was closed in both directions in the northwest part of the city on Friday night as police investigated a fatal crash.

Police said they were called to a crash in the area at about 7:45 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles: a car and a semi-truck. One person in the car was killed and no other injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes as police said they expected that stretch of Yellowhead Trail to be closed indeifnitely as its major collisions unit investigates.

The crash resulted in significant traffic tie-ups.

Traffic was backed up significantly on 127 Street, which police were redirecting traffic.

More to come…

Here’s the latest from @edmontonpolice on what has now been confirmed as a fatal crash between a car and semi truck on the Yellowhead. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/3qRXaVaoJB — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 28, 2018

We are expecting information from @edmontonpolice momentarily. It does not look like the Yellowhead will open any time soon folks – find an alternate route. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/M0G3aCSVqn — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 28, 2018

Major collision on the Yellowhead. Both EB and WB directions closed from 121 – 127st. AVOID THE AREA. Traffic backed up in all directions. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/2wK3Bf36uV — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) July 28, 2018