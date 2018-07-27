Deadly crash shuts down Yellowhead Trail in both directions at 127 Street
One of Edmonton’s busiest thoroughfares was closed in both directions in the northwest part of the city on Friday night as police investigated a fatal crash.
Police said they were called to a crash in the area at about 7:45 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles: a car and a semi-truck. One person in the car was killed and no other injuries were reported.
Drivers were asked to find alternate routes as police said they expected that stretch of Yellowhead Trail to be closed indeifnitely as its major collisions unit investigates.
The crash resulted in significant traffic tie-ups.
Traffic was backed up significantly on 127 Street, which police were redirecting traffic.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.