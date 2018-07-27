Sweeping mural unveiled at St. Vital Curling Club honouring Kaitlyn Lawes’ curling gold

An Olympic-sized mural was unveiled Friday morning at the St. Vital Curling Club.

The mural, which covers the entire west side of the building, honours Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes, who earned an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics with partner John Morris in mixed doubles curling.

The mural faces St. Anne’s Road.

It was Lawes’ second gold medal in curling, winning gold in 2014 in Women’s Curling along with Jennifer Jones, Jill Officer, Dawn McEwen and alternate Kirsten Wall.

The mural was designed and painted by Michael St. Hilaire and was funded by the City of Winnipeg, Take Pride Winnipeg, Hertz Equipment Rental, the curling club and the Old St. Vital BIZ.

