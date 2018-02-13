Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes wins gold in mixed doubles curling at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes and her partner John Morris have won gold in mixed doubles curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Canada took an early 6-2 lead after two ends and maintained the lead throughout the game winning by a final of 10-3 over Jenny Perret and Martion Rios of Switzerland.
READ MORE: Manitoban Kaitlyn Lawes earns two more wins at Winter Olympics
Lawes and Morris lost their opening round robin game to Norway 9-6 but bounced back with eight straight wins.
This marks the second Olympic gold medal for Lawes at the Winter Olympics after playing third with Jennifer Jones in 2014.
READ MORE: Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes records first mixed doubles win at Winter Olympics
Winnipeg’s Jeff Stoughton, a two-time world men’s curling champion, served as the team’s coach.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.