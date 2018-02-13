Winnipeg Sports

February 13, 2018 7:19 am
Updated: February 13, 2018 9:06 am

Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes wins gold in mixed doubles curling at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

By Writer / Producer  The Canadian Press

Canada took an early 6-2 lead after two ends and maintained the lead throughout the game winning by a final of 10-3.

Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes and her partner John Morris have won gold in mixed doubles curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Canada took an early 6-2 lead after two ends and maintained the lead throughout the game winning by a final of 10-3 over Jenny Perret and Martion Rios of Switzerland.

Lawes and  Morris lost their opening round robin game to Norway 9-6 but bounced back with eight straight wins.

This marks the second Olympic gold medal for Lawes at the Winter Olympics after playing third with Jennifer Jones in 2014.

Winnipeg’s Jeff Stoughton, a two-time world men’s curling champion, served as the team’s coach.

 

 

 

 

