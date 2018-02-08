Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes records first mixed doubles win at Winter Olympics

A rough start to the Olympics for Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes in mixed doubles curling was followed up with a better second outing.

Lawes and her partner John Morris, who make up Canada’s mixed doubles team, lost their opening match to Norway 9-6.

Canada had the lead 6-4 after five ends but Norway scored five in the last three ends to come back and take the win.

In their second draw against the U.S., Lawes and Morris scored three in the sixth end on their way to a 6-4 victory.

Canada now holds a 1-1 record with their next game taking place Thursday against China at 5:35 p.m. (CT)