Manitoban Kaitlyn Lawes earns two more wins at Winter Olympics

Manitoban Kaitlyn Lawes and her partner John Morris continued to add to the win column in mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics with back-to-back wins over China and Finland.

Canada took an early 7-2 lead after three ends and never looked backed winning their third game 10-4 over Wang Rui and Ba Dexin of China.

In their next game, Lawes and Morris went back and forth with Team Finland’s Oona Kauste and Tomi Rantamaeki until pulling away in the sixth end, scoring five on their way to 8-2 victory.

Canada now sits 3-1 with their next game against Switzerland set for Friday at 6:05 p.m. (CT)

This is the first time mixed doubles as been played at the Winter Olympics.