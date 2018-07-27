Knights from around the world gather in Cooks Creeks for Medieval Festival

A town in Manitoba will be heading back into time for the popular bi-annual Medieval Festival.

The festival in Cooks Creek will see people from all over the world take part in the two day event on July 28 and 29.

“We’ve been doing it since 2004. The beautiful setting is really striking at the Immaculate Conception Church,” organizer Gary Senft said.

READ MORE: U of S Bowl transformed into Medieval Market and Faire

The goal of the event for the people to experience things all things medieval.

“Medieval dance, medieval songs in the cathedral, there’s archery throughout the day. A lot of medieval family fun,” added Senft.

Knights jousting are always a popular part of the festival and will include international talent.

Finland resident Jaakko Nuotio has been jousting for 15 years.

“You don’t just wake-up and put on the suit. I train basically everyday. You train the horses, you train on riding and you train yourself. You also help train other jousters,” Nuotio said.

RELATED: ‘A litre for each hour’: Tips for surviving Manitoba summer

Australian jouster Phillip Leitch, who will be in Cooks Creek, is coming off a recent award win.

“Over in the United Kingdom, Australia won the Queen’s Jubilee tournament, which is a big one on the international calendars.”

When it comes to jousting, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

“It’s not something you’ll want run into as a hobby. You’ll want to find people who take it seriously and get the right training and equipment. It can potentially be quite dangerous,” Leitch said.

Jousting can also be very fast, as some horses get up to speeds of 80 km/h, according to Nuotio.

More information on date, times, and tickets for festival can be found on Immaculate Conception Church’s website.

WATCH: Organizers and participants from this year’s Medieval Festival talk about the bi-annual event with Global News Morning