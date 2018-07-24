Toronto man charged in death of Tess Richey seeks bail

TORONTO – A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s gay village last year is seeking bail at a two-day hearing beginning today.

Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey who, according to police, died of “neck compression.”

READ MORE: Ontario judge to lead review of Toronto police handling of missing person cases

Four people have come forward offering to act as Schlatter’s sureties.

Richey was reported missing Nov. 25 after a night out with a friend in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

READ MORE: 2 Toronto police officers charged with misconduct in death of Tess Richey

Her mother, who travelled from the family home in North Bay, Ont., to search for her daughter, found Richey’s body four days later in a stairwell at the back of an alley, just steps from where she was last seen.

Police have faced public criticism for their failure to find Richey in the days after her disappearance.