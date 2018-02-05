Toronto police to announce arrest in Tess Richey homicide investigation

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to announce an arrest in the murder investigation of Tess Richey.

Police said the 22-year-old was located by the victim’s mother and a friend on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in a stairwell outside an abandoned building near Church and Wellesley streets, four days after she was reported missing.

A post-mortem exam several days later revealed she died from “neck compression” after police initially said her death was believed to be an accident.

Varina Richey, the victim’s older sister, wrote in a Facebook post that the family was notified of an arrest Sunday night.

“At approximately 11:25 pm last night we received the call we have all been waiting for yet we never imagined we’d have to ever receive,” the post read.

“The person who allegedly took our Tessie’s precious life has been arrested on 2nd degree murder charges and wasn’t even at the station yet as the detective called to tell us the news.”

The victim’s family members claim the case wasn’t taken seriously as it was Richey’s mother and friend who located her body instead of police.

Chief Mark Saunders held a press conference one week after her death and promised a professional standards review to examine processes and procedures into how police handle missing persons cases.

Police said Richey was in the company of an unknown male when a friend departed the area of Wellesley Street and Dundonald Street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The male suspect is described as white, approximately 5’7” to 6’ tall, with a slim build and light-coloured short hair.

Police later released security images of the man linked to Richey’s death.

Globalnews.ca will carry the press conference live beginning at 11:30 a.m.

