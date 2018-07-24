Man arrested in Parliament Hill incident acts out in court

The man arrested by Ottawa police following an incident Monday on Parliament Hill has been ordered by a Superior Court judge to see a psychiatrist after causing a commotion during his brief court appearance Tuesday.

Jesse Mooney, who appeared via video link on charges unrelated to the Hill security incident, berated his lawyer and demanded he be fired, and repeatedly spoke over the judge presiding over the court hearing.

READ MORE: Man arrested on Parliament Hill

When the lawyer appearing on Mooney’s behalf brought up a psychiatric evaluation, Mooney went on a tirade, yelling that he needs medication, not psychiatric help.

Mooney will be assessed by a court psychiatrist Wednesday morning, which will help “identify issues” related to his criminal responsibility and whether he is fit to stand trial, his defence lawyer said.

Mooney appeared in court Tuesday in relation to four charges he is facing for an alleged altercation that occurred the day prior to Monday’s incident on Parliament Hill.

Ottawa police confirmed in a news release that Mooney got into “a verbal argument” with another 32-year-old man early Sunday morning on a walking path near the 4000 block of Bridle Path Drive, south of Hunt Club Road.

Mooney allegedly took an “unprovoked” swing “with a closed fist” at the other man and then fled the area. Police said the alleged victim, who was left with a cut on his hand, called 911 at around 7:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa man arrested after short car chase through Vanier

Mooney was subsequently arrested sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. on Monday following a disturbance he caused during the ceremonial changing of the guard on the lawn of Parliament Hill.

The Ottawa Police Service, which is investigating what happened on the Hill, did not provide further details about that incident on Tuesday, but Mooney has been charged with one count of assault and one count of breaching probation in relation to that.

He has yet to appear in court on those two new charges.

While initial reports described Mooney as carrying a knife, the Parliamentary Protective Service tweeted later in the day that this was “inaccurate” and that “a small pocket knife” was found “in proximity to the subject following the arrest.”

WATCH: Security tight at Parliament Hill, two years after attack

Defence lawyer Jonathan Boss told reporters he has represented Mooney in the past, but isn’t officially his counsel for either the Sunday or Monday incidents.

Boss said Mooney indicated in the courtroom he does not want him to be his lawyer anymore, but the judge asked Boss to “follow along with the case for now” until he’s had a chance to think about Mooney’s request.

Mooney remains in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Asked by a reporter whether Mooney lives with mental health issues, Boss said that he couldn’t say so with certainty, but added that both he and the Crown “have a strong suspicion” Mooney does. Boss added that the accused’s behaviour in court Tuesday, which he described as “quite agitated,” reflects [counsel’s] “concerns.”

The changing of the guard takes place daily at 10 a.m. during the summer months and involves dozens of reservists in the Canadian Forces.

Security on and around Parliament Hill has been increased significantly since a terror-linked shooting in October 2014 that resulted in the death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo as he stood guard near the National War Memorial.

— With files from Monique Scotti and The Canadian Press

Update No 2: Ottawa man charged with Assault with a weapon in South End of Ottawa https://t.co/rUxTrQNG5f (Please see updated content re: suspect hitting Bridle Path victim using a knife) https://t.co/d8hRIrpMaZ — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 24, 2018

FOR CLARIFICATION: Reports of an individual carrying a knife during the incident are inaccurate. A small pocket knife was discovered in proximity to the subject following the arrest. The Ottawa Police Service is investigating. #ParliamentHill — Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) (@PPS_SPP) July 23, 2018