Ottawa man arrested after short car chase through Vanier

Ottawa police are reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car, committing a string of robberies and leading police on a short car chase all in the span of 10 days.

Police report that on Saturday at around 1 a.m., at Montreal Road and Vanier Parkway, an RCMP officer stopped a suspicious vehicle. The officer discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen and was also allegedly involved in a number of robberies.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop. The RCMP officer chased the vehicle into a dead end on Buell Street, where the male and female occupants got out and fled on foot.

Ottawa Police then say officers and a K9 unit were called to help track the suspects. Both were soon found hiding in the woods nearby. Both suspects were injured by the police dog and treated by paramedics at the scene. The male was taken into custody and the female was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen on July 13 from the 700 block of Gladstone. The vehicle was allegedly involved in numerous thefts and robberies throughout that day. On July 19, the vehicle and male suspect were allegedly involved in another robbery in the 1400 block of Highgate Road.

Ryan Wagner, 42, of Ottawa, is charged with several robbery offences, failure to stop for police and breach of probation. He appeared in court over the weekend. Police say further charges are pending for Wagner.

The female occupant in the suspicious vehicle was released from hospital and police custody with no charges.