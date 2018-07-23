2 teens wanted in Brampton shooting arrested at Hamilton hotel: police

Police officers investigating the fatal shooting of a Brampton man say they have made two additional arrests and now believe all suspects have been apprehended in the case.

Peel Regional Police said on Monday that Nebill Albayaty, 18, of Toronto, was arrested at a hotel in Hamilton, along with another 18-year-old, Hamas Khan of Mississauga.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Albayaty’s arrest on Friday.

Both teens, along with two others arrested last week, 19-year-old Andrew Edward and Sean Ponto, 18, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Palwinder Singh.

The 27-year-old Brampton man was found dead after officers were called to a home near Airport Road and Countryside Drive on the evening of July 16, police said.

Police said his death is Peel Region’s 16th homicide of 2018. They are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to investigators with the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.