July 20, 2018 7:13 pm

Toronto teen wanted on Canada-wide warrant in death of Brampton man: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE (July 17): Peel Regional Police have arrested two men and are searching for two more after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Brampton Monday evening.

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this week in Brampton, Ont.

Peel regional police say 27-year-old Palwinder Singh died at the scene on Monday evening.

READ MORE: 2 arrested, 2 more sought after fatal shooting in Brampton

Two men from Mississauga, Ont. — 18-year-old Sean Ponto and 19-year-old Andrew Edward — were arrested later Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say a first-degree murder warrant has also been issued for 18-year-old Nebill Albayaty of Toronto.

Investigators are encouraging him to seek legal counsel and turn himself in, saying he is considered a danger to the public.

