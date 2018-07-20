Toronto teen wanted on Canada-wide warrant in death of Brampton man: police
BRAMPTON, Ont. – A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this week in Brampton, Ont.
Peel regional police say 27-year-old Palwinder Singh died at the scene on Monday evening.
Two men from Mississauga, Ont. — 18-year-old Sean Ponto and 19-year-old Andrew Edward — were arrested later Monday and charged with first-degree murder.
Police say a first-degree murder warrant has also been issued for 18-year-old Nebill Albayaty of Toronto.
Investigators are encouraging him to seek legal counsel and turn himself in, saying he is considered a danger to the public.
