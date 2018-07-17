Crime
July 17, 2018 7:56 am

2 arrested, 2 more sought after fatal shooting in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News

Police respond to a fatal shooting on Donwoods Court in Brampton.

Max Trotta / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say two men have been arrested and the search continues for two more suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:11 p.m. at a residence on Donwoods Court near the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive.

Police said a man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below

Authorities said two male suspects surrendered to police and both were charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: One dead after shooting in north Brampton

The men have been identified as 18-year-old Sean Ponto and 19-year-old Andrew Edward, both from Mississauga.

Police said they are looking for two more suspects involved in the shooting. The first is described as a male in his early 20s, around five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, short black curly hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male, with a dark complexion, around five feet six inches tall, 160 pounds, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black bandana and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police Homicide at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Donwoods Court
Donwoods Court shooting
Fatal Shooting
fatal shooting suspects
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Peel Region
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News