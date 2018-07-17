2 arrested, 2 more sought after fatal shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say two men have been arrested and the search continues for two more suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:11 p.m. at a residence on Donwoods Court near the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive.

Police said a man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said two male suspects surrendered to police and both were charged with first-degree murder.

The men have been identified as 18-year-old Sean Ponto and 19-year-old Andrew Edward, both from Mississauga.

Police said they are looking for two more suspects involved in the shooting. The first is described as a male in his early 20s, around five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, short black curly hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male, with a dark complexion, around five feet six inches tall, 160 pounds, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black bandana and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police Homicide at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Witnesses Sought in Peel Region’s 16th Homicide of 2018 – https://t.co/XYde51CDwM — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 17, 2018