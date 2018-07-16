Crime
July 16, 2018 9:16 pm

1 dead after shooting in north Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a shooting in Brampton Monday evening.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to a house on Donwoods Court near Airport Road and Countryside Drive after 6:10 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson referred questions to Peel Regional Police.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t known as of Monday evening.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

