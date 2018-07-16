1 dead after shooting in north Brampton
Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a shooting in Brampton Monday evening.
Police said officers and paramedics were called to a house on Donwoods Court near Airport Road and Countryside Drive after 6:10 p.m.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson referred questions to Peel Regional Police.
The circumstances of the shooting weren’t known as of Monday evening.
Police haven’t released suspect information.
