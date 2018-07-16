1 dead after shooting in north Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a shooting in Brampton Monday evening.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to a house on Donwoods Court near Airport Road and Countryside Drive after 6:10 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson referred questions to Peel Regional Police.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t known as of Monday evening.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

#PRP responding to the area of Airport Rd/Countryside Dr in #Brampton for a shooting. No further details at this time. Please avoid area for police investigation. Call received at 6:11 p.m. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 16, 2018