Man dead after shooting at shopping plaza in Brampton
BRAMPTON, Ont. – One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton, Ont., late Thursday night.
Peel Region police say a 34-year-old Brampton resident was shot and killed in a shopping plaza on Brisdale Dr. at about 11 p.m.
Police have not released any suspect information, nor have they indicated why the shooting occurred.
The victim’s name has not been released.
