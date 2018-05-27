Fatal shooting in Brampton claims the life of one man
A fatal shooting in Brampton has left one man dead.
According to Peel Regional Police, the incident occurred on Linderwood Drive near Chingcousy Road and Bovaird Drive around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
Peel Paramedics were called to the area where they found the male victim dead on scene.
Investigators have not released any information on suspects at this time.
The Homicide Bureau has now taken over the investigation.
