Fatal shooting in Brampton claims the life of one man

A fatal shooting in Brampton has left one man dead.

According to Peel Regional Police, the incident occurred on Linderwood Drive near Chingcousy Road and Bovaird Drive around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Peel Paramedics were called to the area where they found the male victim dead on scene.

Fatal shooting on Linderwood Dr near Chinguacousy Rd & Bovaird Dr in #Brampton. Young man shot and pronounced dead on scene. Large area taped off, tactical units searching. @BPFFA1068 @Peel_Paramedics @OPSEU277 pic.twitter.com/bliBhVWy7N — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 27, 2018

Investigators have not released any information on suspects at this time.

The Homicide Bureau has now taken over the investigation.

Media officer will be attending the homicide scene at Linderwood Drive in Brampton — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 27, 2018