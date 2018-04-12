2 taken to hospital with critical injuries after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say two people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Brampton Thursday evening.

Officers and paramedics were called to Pergola Way, south of Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, at around 8:30 p.m.

Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters a male suspect entered the home where three adults and two children were inside at the time. He said a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s were shot. Both victims were taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

#PRP in the are of Clementine Drive and Pergola Way, shooting incident, two victims…life threatening condition. Uniform,Tactical, and K9 on scene. call came in at 8:30p.m. pic.twitter.com/DlRXqX3iMM Story continues below — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 13, 2018

Wright said the people inside the home are family members and that a person of interest has been identified.

“Investigators at this time believe that it is an isolated incident as the suspect is known to one of the parties in the residence,” Wright said.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t released Thursday night.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance is asked to call 22 Division at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.