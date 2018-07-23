Edmonton Eskimos receiver Kenny Stafford moves from walk-on to bonafide starter

The Edmonton Eskimos have always been able to field a dangerous receiving corps and this season is no exception.

The Eskimos have three players in the top-10 receiving yards list with Duke Williams leading the CFL with 556, Derel Walker is is third with 386 yards and Kenny Stafford is ninth in the league with 320 yards.

Stafford is in his third season as a member of the Eskimos after re-joining the team last season and playing just five games. His first season with the Eskimos was in 2015, when he was traded from the Montreal Alouettes to the Eskimos for receiver Fred Stamps. That season Stafford recorded 732 yards and scored nine touchdowns, helping the Eskimos to a Grey Cup championship.

Stafford re-joined the Alouettes in 2016 but was cut in the fall. He signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the off-season of 2017 but was released at the end of training camp.

Stafford picked up the phone to Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland who signed him to the team’s practice roster. He recorded 265 yards and scored two touchdowns during his five games last season.

Stafford felt, even though Eskimos fans and the media knew who he was, the coaching staff were unfamiliar with him. For Stafford, 2017 was all about showing the coaches and management what he was about as a player and person.

“For them to have a full training camp knowing what they’re getting, knowing that I can be consistent and be a ball player, that was the difference between this year and last year,” Stafford said. “Last year I was able to crack the roster and I was successful and very productive in my five games. It was just them knowing what they were getting and then me proving to them that I can be a guy, so that’s where we are at right now.”

Stafford has earned a starters role in the Eskimos receiving corps this season and has made it tough for someone like fellow receiver Bryant Mitchell. He was expected to be a factor in 2018, but is working his way back from an early training camp injury. Head coach Jason Maas saidStafford has grown both on and off the field during his second stint in green and gold.

“He’s dependable every week. He’s a durable receiver and comes into work every single day,” Maas said. “Last year, I think, was good for him and he ultimately got better as a receiver, I believe. I think he’s done nothing but get better this off-season and in training camp he wins a job and he’s done nothing but get better during the season for us. He’s a physically gifted receiver, he’s smart but he’s dependable and durable and when you’re that kind of guy it’s hard to get you off the roster.”

The Eskimos will be on road this week to face the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Kick-off from Molson Stadium in Montreal is 5:30 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m.