$71K Edmonton Eskimos 50/50 jackpot will carry over to another game

Football fans at a future Edmonton Eskimos game will be in for a treat after the 50/50 jackpot from last Friday’s game went unclaimed.

The $71,480 prize from the Eskimos’ tilt against the Toronto Argonauts was not claimed by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. This means the pot for the 50/50 will start at $71,480 at a future home game.

The @belairdirect 50/50 jackpot from last Friday’s game was not claimed by today’s deadline of 4 p.m. We have applied to AGLC to carry over the $71,480 in prize money to a future game. — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) July 17, 2018

The team’s 50/50 jackpot has gone unclaimed several times over the past few seasons, leading to large crowds at Commonwealth Stadium vying for the hefty prize.

Last season, football fans broke a CFL record when the 50/50 prize at the July 14 game hit a whopping $435,919.50.

Quentin and Samantha Ebertz were the lucky winners of the nearly half-a-million dollar cheque. The couple had been season-ticket holders for nearly a decade and said the win was life-changing.

The Eskimos’ next home game is on Thursday, Aug. 2 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. At this point, it’s not known to which game the 50/50 jackpot will carry over.

Half of the Eskimos’ 50/50 prize is given to the Edmonton Huskies, Edmonton Wildcats, University of Alberta Golden Bears, Football Alberta and the Eskimo Alumni Association to support amateur football in northern Alberta.

In 2017, the Eskimos donated a record $840,000 to amateur football through the 50/50.