Man charged with second-degree murder in Victoria killing of Joseph Gauthier
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Victoria man earlier this spring.
Officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, assisted by the Ridge Meadows RCMP, arrested Victoria resident Daniel Creagh in Maple Ridge on Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Police investigating death in Victoria neighbourhood
Police picked Creagh up as he was being released from custody on an unrelated matter.
Creagh is accused of killing Joseph Gauthier on March 10.
Gauthier was found dead by police responding to a call about a disturbance in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue in Victoria’s Oaklands area.
Reports from the scene suggested Gauthier had been stabbed.
Police and the Coroners Service have not confirmed the cause of death.
Gauthier was described by friends online as a father, with two boys living in another province.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.