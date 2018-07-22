Man charged with second-degree murder in Victoria killing of Joseph Gauthier

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Victoria man earlier this spring.

Officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, assisted by the Ridge Meadows RCMP, arrested Victoria resident Daniel Creagh in Maple Ridge on Sunday morning.

Police picked Creagh up as he was being released from custody on an unrelated matter.

Creagh is accused of killing Joseph Gauthier on March 10.

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate what is unfolding on Hillside in Victoria. pic.twitter.com/wzdNQxqLVO — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) March 10, 2018

Gauthier was found dead by police responding to a call about a disturbance in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue in Victoria’s Oaklands area.

Reports from the scene suggested Gauthier had been stabbed.

Police and the Coroners Service have not confirmed the cause of death.

Gauthier was described by friends online as a father, with two boys living in another province.