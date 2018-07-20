Ducklings saved by Canada Border Services officer

Ducklings waddling by traffic on Canada Day in Emerson were given safe haven by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Officer Woroniuk of Canadian Border Services scooped the little guys up and kept them safe until Manitoba Conservation Officer Bobbie was able to pick them up the next day, according to a social media post.

Manitoba Conservation found the ducklings a safer place to live, play, quack, and do all the things young ducks like to do.

If you find injured or orphaned wildlife, please contact your nearest conservation officer or licensed wildlife rehabilitation centre.