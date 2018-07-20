B.C. wildfire update Friday: More evacuation alerts issued as all eyes on weather

There are about 113 wildfires burning around B.C. as of Friday morning.

Ten of those fires are considered ‘wildfires of note,’ with seven burning in the Okanagan.

Seventeen new fires have been reported in that region over the past 24 hours. The fires have forced about 900 properties to be put on evacuation alert, with dozens more ordered to evacuate.

The Mount Eneas wildfire is the largest burning in the province. It is now 1,000 hectares and burning just south of Peachland.

The District of Peachland has now declared a local state of emergency and placed more properties on evacuation alert.

This alert is for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue, east to Highway 97.

These residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice for an extended period of time.

The Good Creek and Mount Conkle fires are also burning close by.

The Good Creek fire has grown to roughly 400 hectares in size and is burning just south of Peachland.

Dozens of properties on Lakeshore Road are on evacuation alert. Trails in and out of the Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park have been closed as crews try to get the fire under control.

The Mount Conkel fire is burning south of Summerland and is an estimated 90 hectares in size.

It has prompted a state of emergency for the Penticton Indian Band as several homes on the reserve are in the fire’s path.

Despite that, firefighters say they are confident in the progress they’ve made to contain the blaze.

These three fires were sparked by Tuesday night’s lightning storm, which sparked another 30 fires throughout the regional district.

Nearby, a new evacuation alert has been issued in the Upper Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna due to the Law Creek wildfire.

The fire is about eight hectares in size on Friday morning but it is burning close to the community.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the biggest priority will be the South Okanagan Corridor and Similkameen Valley.

The fires on the east and west shores of Okanagan Lake will continue to be very active on Friday and that is where most of the firefighting resources will be concentrated.

Weather

All eyes will also be on the weather on Friday.

Wind is blowing through the Okanagan on Friday morning, which is a bad start to the day for crews fighting fires throughout the Valley.

The day, however, may get progressively worse.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers in Kelowna on Friday, but there is a risk of thunderstorms later in the day.

Friday morning’s wind is rated at 20 kilometres an hour, fanning flames and smoke that’s already filling most of the Okanagan skies.

Environment Canada ‘Smoky Skies Bulletins’ are also in effect for the Okanagan and Vanderhoof areas.

The agency warns that wildfire smoke could cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Vulnerable groups such as seniors, children and people with cardiovascular and and lung disease are advised to remain indoors and use air conditioning where possible.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau