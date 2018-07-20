London councillor petitions for temporary traffic calming in detours near Adelaide St. and Oxford St.

Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer has started a petition in an effort to ease traffic concerns near Oxford and Adelaide streets.

The petition comes after lane reductions began at the intersection on July 14, which are expected to last through to September.

Due to the reductions, motorists and cyclists are restricted from making left turns from any approach to the intersection as well as making right turns onto Adelaide when travelling westbound on Oxford.

Helmer told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that area residents have reached out to him over the high speed of vehicles taking detours through neighbourhoods near the disrupted intersection.

“What we’re asking is for some temporary traffic calming measures to be put in while the intersection is going to be disrupted.”

Helmer added that these measures may include temporary speed bumps or signage warning drivers to slow down.

“I think if people sign on [to the petition], city staff will recognize there is a need to do a temporary traffic calming,” Helmer said.

The petition is looking to collect 50 signatures to address the concerns raised by those living on Balmoral Avenue, St. James Street, Brant Street, Grosvenor Street and other neighbourhoods affected by detouring vehicles.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, 25 people have signed.