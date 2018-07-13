No left turns at Oxford, Adelaide for 8 weeks, several intersections closed for weekend

Getting around London during summer construction can be a frustrating undertaking, and as we head into the weekend it’s only going to get more difficult.

On top of all the closures already in place, the city has announced road work will start at four main intersections this weekend.

There will be lane reductions at Oxford Street and Adelaide Street starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and running through to September.

Motorists and cyclists won’t be able to make left turns at the busy intersection as Bell Canada works to repair maintenance holes.

On top of not being able to turn left at all, drivers and cyclists travelling westbound from Oxford Street onto Adelaide Street also won’t be able to make a right turn.

Construction will not affect pedestrians.

Impacted transit routes include 4, 16, 17, 91, & 92. Click here for more information.

Meanwhile, Egerton Street at Florence Street will be closed for sewer work as of 10 a.m Friday

Eastbound traffic on Florence Street can turn south — or right — onto Egerton Street, while northbound traffic on Egerton Street can turn west — or left — onto Florence Street only. Egerton north of Florence will remain closed.

Transit route 7 will be affected as a result. Click here for more information.

Work is set to wrap up Monday at 8 a.m.

Elsewhere, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road, Longwoods Road, and Main Street in Lambeth will be closed to motorists and cyclists in all directions.

Crews will be working around the clock until Monday at 6 p.m. for an infrastructure renewal project.

The project includes sewer, water main and asphalt repairs, as well as repairs to the sidewalk, street lights and catch basins.

This closure will not affect pedestrians.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Exeter Road between Meadowbrook Drive and Wonderland Road South will be closed for 24 hours for sewer work.

Motorists and cyclists travelling east or west will be detoured via White Oak Road and Wharncliffe Road South.

North-south traffic will continue as is and pedestrians will be able to get through.

The CN Rail crossing on Gore Road between River Road and Marconi Gate will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as of 7 a.m. Friday.

The closure of the road and the sidewalk will be in place for one week as crews work to repair the rails.

Traffic will be detoured to Trafalgar Street via Clarke Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Other, ongoing closures include Dundas Street between Richmond Street and Ridout Street as well as Talbot Street between Kent Street and Fullarton Street.

Richmond Street still has lane restrictions between Dufferin Avenue and Hyman Street. Richmond also has channel lanes between Carling Street and King Street.