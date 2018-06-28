Traffic
June 28, 2018 5:52 pm

Colborne Street bike lanes open, but advocates want infrastructure to go farther

By Staff 980 CFPL

Cycling lanes on Colborne Street in London.

Ozioma Ibeto/980 CFPL
Cyclists can travel up and down Colborne Street with some more peace of mind, now that the city has officially opened its new bike lanes.

The lanes are 900 metres long on both the northbound and southbound lanes of the street, and include small concrete barriers, bright green pavement markings and signage. At intersections, the stop bar for cyclists is moved ahead of vehicles so people on bikes are more visible.

“This is exactly what my kids have been advocating for,” said Mayor Matt Brown.

READ MORE: London lawn sign campaign urges drivers to slow down in residential neighbourhoods

These barriers separate traffic and cyclists on Colborne Street.

Ozioma Ibeto/980 CFPL

“When we ride to the Western Fair market, they’re uneasy — they want to ride on the sidewalk instead of the street, and I understand that.”

Brown acknowledged how long cyclists have advocated for such infrastructure projects, and he said they can expect more active transportation options in the years to come.

The lanes are part of a $1.75 million construction project on Colborne Street, funded by the public transit infrastructure fund.

READ MORE: Cycling group criticizes London’s BRT street designs, says city must do better

Jay Stanford, London’s director of environment, fleet and solid waste, Matt Brown, London’s mayor, and Doug McRae, London’s transportation manager.

Ozioma Ibeto/980 CFPL

Though pleased by the bike lanes, London’s cycling advisory committee chair Dave Mitchell wants to further infrastructure for people who ride their bikes.

“The initial plan [was] there was going to be a track going perpendicular to this one on Queens Avenue,” he said, noting that the second set of lanes got shut down during consideration for potential bus rapid transit lanes on that road.

“I’d really like to see something that goes through the core of the city [from] east [to] west, connecting up to my Dundas Place, which is starting next year, out to as far as the Kellogg’s Plant.”

Global News