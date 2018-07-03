Extreme heat extends construction closures

It will take a little longer than expected to finish work at a number of construction sites in London’s downtown core following several days of extreme heat.

The York Street construction project has caused traffic delays for commuters trying to get in and out of the downtown core for the past couple of months and thanks to the extreme heat, it will be a few more days before it moves ahead.

The York Street bridge and the intersection of York Street and Thames Street will remain closed until the end of the week.

The city expects both closures to end on Friday while Richmond Street will still have just one lane of traffic in each direction between Carling Street and King Street.

The next phase of the project will take over the intersection of York Street and Ridout Street as early as next Monday. That piece of the project is expected to last through mid-August.

Information about how transit is affected can be found at London Transit’s website.