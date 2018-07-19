Mill Woods Sobeys briefly evacuated after pepper spray used in robbery attempt

A Sobeys grocery store in Edmonton’s Mill Woods neighbourhood was forced to briefly close on Thursday afternoon after pepper spray was used in an attempted robbery, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said crews were called to the grocery store in the area of 23 Avenue and 50 Street shortly after 4 p.m. in order to assist paramedics.

No injuries were reported, but the amount of pepper spray that was used prompted the store to be briefly evacuated, the spokesperson said.

It is not known if any arrests were made in connection with the robbery attempt.