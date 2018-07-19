Gasoline Alley service road to close permanently July 23: province

As construction continues on the Queen Elizabeth II highway, a service road used to access Gasoline Alley will close next week.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, the provincial government said the west service road at the interchange of the QEII and Gaetz Avenue will permanently close July 23, weather permitting.

The closure is to allow additional lanes required for the project, the government said.

Drivers will be able to access businesses on the west side of the highway through a new southbound collector road and the Leva Avenue roundabount. New signage will direct southbound drivers to the new access.

Drivers can expect the new access to look similar, but there are a few minor changes:

The direct access from QEII southbound will shift slightly with access from a new southbound service road that feeds to a new roundabout at the north end of Leva Avenue.

The Gaetz Avenue access will feed directly into the new southbound service road, over the main lanes of the QEII, instead of into the QEII fast lane.

New service roads will provide access to Gasoline Alley via Gaetz Avenue, Taylor Drive and Highway 2.

The McKenzie Road access remains the same.

The entire project involves the removal of three bridges, construction of five new bridges and highway and intersection improvements. The government said the changes will improve traffic flow and safety along the busy highway.

There is no change for northbound drivers accessing the east side of Gasoline Alley.