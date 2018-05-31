Crime
Dodge RAM in QEII hit-and-run wanted by Leduc RCMP

RCMP south of Edmonton are searching for a damaged truck involved in a collision which sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries late Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., a woman in an SUV was merging onto the QEII northbound, north of Airport Road. RCMP said she was struck from behind by what is believed to be a 2010 to 2012 year Dodge RAM truck also driving north.

Police said evidence found on scene indicates the truck will have major front-end damage. The vehicle is believed to be a red- or maroon-coloured Dodge RAM 2500 or 3500 truck.

RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for the truck, which looks similar to the stock photo below.

The 47-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to hospital, where she is believed to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

If you have information about this investigation or have seen a truck matching this description, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 and leave a message for Sheriff Neil Klatt, or call your local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Global News