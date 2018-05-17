Wetaskiwin car dealership break-in leads to shots fired, police pursuit

Wetaskiwin RCMP are searching for a man and a woman after an early morning break-in at a car dealership led to shots being fired and a pursuit through rural Alberta.

It all started at 3:30 a.m., when RCMP members responded to a complaint at the Legacy Dodge dealership in the central Alberta town.

A masked man was seen outside the dealership and police spotted a pickup truck with a woman in the passenger seat. Police said “circumstances resulted in the responding RCMP member discharging his firearm.”

The pickup truck, which police said had been stolen earlier just south of Edmonton in Nisku, fled the area.

RCMP from Maskwacis initiated a pursuit. They were later joined by Mounties from Ponoka. Police said the truck never stopped and was later found abandoned.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Section along with Leduc RCMP are helping to investigate the dealership break-in, and as of Thursday afternoon there continued to be a police presence.

Because an officer fired their gun, ASIRT is also investigating.