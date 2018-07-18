Alberta government and roadbuilders feud over $500M deal

A battle is brewing between the Alberta government and its roadbuilders over reports that more than $500 million worth of road maintenance contracts are being given to a firm in British Columbia.

In letters to Transportation Minister Brian Mason, the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association says Alberta firms can do the work and should be given a chance to bid.

The association also says such a sole source contract would violate interprovincial free trade rules and could result in court action.

The deal would see a B.C.-based firm named Emcon take over maintenance of more than 40 per cent of Alberta’s roads over the next four to five years at what the roadbuilders association estimates to be $150 million a year.

The contracts had been held by Carillion Canada, but that firm is now under creditor protection.

Emcon president Frank Rizzardo would not confirm the numbers, but says he already has a deal in writing with the province pending the approval of an Ontario bankruptcy judge next week.

Mason could not be immediately reached for comment.