Semi truck carrying milk crashes, catches fire on QEII south of Edmonton

North and southbound traffic on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway were diverted for several hours Wednesday morning after a semi tractor trailer crashed and caught on fire south of Edmonton.

RCMP and other emergency services responded to the crash at 10:45 a.m.

Police said the southbound semi went off the road and caught fire after it struck a support structure for the Highway 616 overpass near Millet. A photo from RCMP showed debris on both sides of the major highway.

RCMP told Global News the truck was loaded and hauling milk.

The driver, who was alone in the semi, was taken to hospital in Edmonton with unknown injuries.

Both north and southbound traffic was being diverted to the Highway 616 on and off ramps in an effort to allow traffic to pass the accident.

At around noon, police said both directions were allowed back on the QEII, also known as Highway 2. As of 12:30 p.m., the overpass at Highway 616 remained closed.

The crash happened about 40 kilometres south of Edmonton.