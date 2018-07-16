Edmonton motorcyclist captures video of vehicle passing him on shoulder of QEII

An Edmonton motorcyclist is raising alarm bells for drivers to be more vigilant after his helmet camera captured a vehicle passing him on the shoulder of the QEII Highway over the weekend.

Jamie Lamarche was out for a ride on Saturday night when the incident happened. He said he was heading north on the QEII between Nisku and Edmonton, riding in the far right lane, when a vehicle came whipping past him on the right shoulder.

“This guy goes blowing past me at whatever speed he was doing and scared the bejesus out of me,” Lamarche said.

“I have no idea what the heck he was thinking. What makes people do this? … That’s just an idiot move right there. He could have caused so much chaos on the highway.”

Lamarche said traffic was moving along quite quickly at the time. There were vehicles in both lanes to the left of him, he said — a car in the far left lane and a semi directly next to him.

“Had he moved over it would have been a disaster.”

Lamarche said he shared the video in hopes of reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and be a bit more patient on the roads.

“Everybody’s in a rush to go somewhere in the city and it’s a pain. … I got a lot of friends out on bikes and every time we hear something on the news about a bike going down, it’s like, ‘Do we know them? What happened?’

“I love my bike. I’m not going to stop riding because of this but I’m so much more aware now. You have to be. We got no protection. We’re wearing a helmet, gloves, jacket and boots. A car has four walls and a windshield and all that — way more protection than we do.”

According to the most recent statistics available, there were 645 motorcycles involved in collisions in Alberta in 2016. Or those, 38 of the crashes were fatal, making up 8.8 per cent of all fatal collisions in Alberta that year.

