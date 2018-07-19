Mount Eneas fire burning out of control

The Mount Eneas fire south of Peachland is now burning out of control.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire is estimated at 500 hectares, and that 22 firefighters and helicopters are on the scene.

The fire has also jumped the border from the Central Okanagan Regional District to the South Okanagan Regional District. On Wednesday, evacuation orders were issued for the area.

Earlier today, the number of homes evacuated, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, was 34. Now it’s at 38, though the Emergency Operations Center of the South Okanagan said that number is growing.

“Originally we had nine properties that were evacuated last night,” said EOC information officer Erick Thompson, stating that the total number of evacuated properties in Okanagan-Similkameen Electoral Area F is at 43.

Thompson said the evacuees will possibly be out two to three days, and that there is a reception centre set up at 325 Power Street in Penticton.