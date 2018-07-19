B.C. wildfire update Thursday: Fires force more evacuations, local state of emergency

Hot and dry conditions are fueling a number of fires in the Okanagan region of B.C. on Thursday.

There is also a lot of smoke in the Okanagan Valley. The most serious fires are burning between Peachland and Summerland.

Highway 97 between those communities has now been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after being closed for several hours Wednesday night.

The 200 hectare Mount Eneas fire jumped the highway Wednesday, prompting the road to be closed in both directions.

A local state of emergency has also been declared for Electoral Area F of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the fire.

Meanwhile, an evacuation order has been issued for a number of properties in the Brent Road area, also due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

The addresses concerned are 7100-7210 Brent Road and 7212-7280 Highway 97 South.

Thursday morning an evacuation order has also been issued for 34 properties along Callan Road, Hwy 97 and North Beach Road to the north of the District of Summerland.

An Emergency Social Services Reception Centre (ESS) is open at 325 Power St. at the Penticton Community Centre. All affected people within the Evacuation Order area are asked to leave immediately and register at the reception centre. Evacuees electing not to attend the reception centre are still requested to register.

Nine properties, including all campground sites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Highway 97, have also been evacuated.

The evacuation order is in the Greata Ranch area, approximately 10 kilometres north of Summerland.

Another state of emergency has been declared by the Penticton Indian Band for Reserves one, two and three due to the Mount Conkle fire burning just south of Summerland.

The fire is burning right on Reserve one and has grown to roughly 50 hectares.

An Evacuation Alert is in place for several homes in that area, with some just over five kilometres from where the fire is burning.

Good Creek Wildfire

The fire situation is also affecting people living near Kelowna.

An evacuation alert is in place for properties near the end of Lakeshore Road, just south of the city’s boundary due to the Good Creek Wildfire within Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.

The fire has grown to 200 hectares and is burning in the same place as the massive fire in 2003 that consumed 239 homes.

Residents are being told they could be forced to leave at any moment as the fire continues to spread.

North Okanagan

In the North Okanagan, concern is growing over a fire smouldering in the BX-Foothills in Vernon, about half a kilometre above a number of homes at the bottom of the slope.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hills from several kilometres away, prompting dozens of calls to the fire department Wednesday.

Wildfire crews are working on containing the blaze but officials say they are not too concerned at this time.

Wildfire forecast

Overall, the wildfire situation has significantly increased after Tuesday night’s lightning storm.

About 34 fires sprung up Wednesday morning in the region.

Wildfire crews say they are using every piece of equipment at their disposal but say more lightning and further high temperatures mean things can change in an instant.

Temperatures are expected to cool this weekend.

Prince George region

The Dog Creek Trail wildfire, which is estimated to be about 80 hectares in size, is burning 30 kilometres northwest of Vanderhoof.

While no structures are threatened, heavy equipment and firefighters are working to build road access to this fire as there is no current access. The fire is fairly active and there may be smoke in the surrounding communities.

The fire is now 25 per cent guarded and 20 more firefighters are en route to arrive Thursday.

Crews are asking the public to refrain from driving to look at fires as it can impede firefighting efforts. Members of the public in an active firefighting work zone can cause extensive delays to response time.

The West Cranberry Creek wildfire is an estimated 40 hectares in size and is burning five kilometres west of Valemount.

It is zero per cent contained.

The fire is not threatening any structures at this time but smoke may be visible in the surrounding communities.