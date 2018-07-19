200-hectare wildfire forces Summerland-area state of emergency to be declared

A state of local emergency (SLOE) has been declared near Summerland amid the flareup of a 200-hectare wildfire that could “threaten life and safety.”

The emergency was declared in Electoral Area F of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) over the Mount Eneas wildfire, which has been called an “active fire.”

The fire is located between Summerland and Peachland.

The declaration allows authorities such as regional districts and municipalities to use emergency powers listed under the Emergency Program Act; such powers are used to order evacuations, prevent travel and to enter private properties when emergencies arise.

Meanwhile, an evacuation order has been issued for a number of properties in the Brent Road area, also due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

The addresses concerned are 7100-7210 Brent Road and 7212-7280 Highway 97 South.

The BC Wildfire Service said this fire is burning in “steep terrain” and that one officer on site was being assisted by helicopters and airtankers.

Earlier Wednesday, the wildfire jumped the highway and was seen burning on both sides of the road.

Highway 97 was reduced to one lane of traffic.

An evacuation order was issued for nine properties including all camping sites in Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Highway 97, the RDOS said Wednesday night.

That order is located in the area of Greata Ranch, and that’s approximately 10 kilometres north of Summerland.

A state of local emergency was also declared by the Penticton Indian Band for reserves #1, #2 and #3A over the Trout Creek (or Mount Conkle) wildfire, which is burning on reserve #1.

That fire is estimated at being in a 5.5-kilometre range from people’s homes.