July 19, 2018
Updated: July 19, 2018

UPDATED: Evacuations ordered; wildfire jumps highway near Peachland

Extended video showing the drive between Summerland and Peachland after a wildfire jumps the highway.

A wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland jumped the highway Wednesday evening, and people have since been told to leave their homes.

The Mount Eneas fire, approximately four kilometres south of Peachland, is estimated to be 200 hectares.

Flames were burning on both sides of the road.

A helicopter could be seen on the highway, along with several fire crews.

Thick smoke covered the highway and created poor visibility.

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Cars were backed up for miles.

Officials believe the fire was caused by lightning.

