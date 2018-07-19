UPDATED: Evacuations ordered; wildfire jumps highway near Peachland

A wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland jumped the highway Wednesday evening, and people have since been told to leave their homes.

Evacuation order now issued because of the Mount Eneas fire south of #Peachland. People living in Brent Road area (at 7100-7210 Brent Road and 7212-7280 Highway 97 South) must leave immediately. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 19, 2018

The Mount Eneas fire, approximately four kilometres south of Peachland, is estimated to be 200 hectares.

Flames were burning on both sides of the road.

A helicopter could be seen on the highway, along with several fire crews.

Thick smoke covered the highway and created poor visibility.

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Cars were backed up for miles.

Officials believe the fire was caused by lightning.