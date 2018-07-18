Canada
July 18, 2018 11:22 pm

Fires prompt evacuation alerts for Penticton Indian Band

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
District of Summerland
A A

The Penticton Indian Band has declared a local state of emergency for Reserves #1, #2, and #3A.

READ MORE: Okanagan being torched by lightning-caused fires

As a result of the Conkle Fire, the band is issuing an evacuation alert for homes on Shingle Creek Road north of Green Mountain Road, and for all residents on Big Valley Road.

The band has determined the fire is within 5.5 kilometres of some homes.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mount Conkle
penticton
Penticton Indian Band
summerland
Wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News