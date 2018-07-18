Fires prompt evacuation alerts for Penticton Indian Band
The Penticton Indian Band has declared a local state of emergency for Reserves #1, #2, and #3A.
As a result of the Conkle Fire, the band is issuing an evacuation alert for homes on Shingle Creek Road north of Green Mountain Road, and for all residents on Big Valley Road.
The band has determined the fire is within 5.5 kilometres of some homes.
