Okanagan being torched by lightning-caused fires

The Okanagan is burning, with no less than 20 fires being reported after a thunderstorm blanketed and then torched the area with hundreds of lightning strikes on Tuesday evening.

In an eye-popping tweet, Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said there were more than 400 lightning strikes on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the B.C. Wildfire Service active wildfires map shows fires in:

West Kelowna: Carrot Mountain 1, Carrot Mountain 2, Carrot Mountain 3, Law Creek, Mount Drought.

Peachland: Peachland Creek, Munro Lake Forest Service Road, Mount Eneas.

Summerland: Mount Conkle.

Here’s another angle on the fire near #Summerland. Even from a distance flames can be seen leaping up trees sometimes #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/IianpyBoqR — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 18, 2018

Naramata: North Naramata Road and KVR Little Tunnel, both of which are north of Naramata.

Okanagan Mountain Park: There are two fires inside the park and one just outside the park boundary, with a fourth located 1.5 kilometres along the KVR off Chute Lake Road.

West of Big White: Kallis Creek, Okanagan Falls Forest Service Road.

Kaleden: Lakehill Road-Highway 97, Eastside Road.

Osoyoos: An unconfirmed fire, though Global News has received phone calls about smoke being visible.

While most fires appear to be small so far, the Mount Conkle fire near Summerland is estimated to be 50 hectares.