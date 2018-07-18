Okanagan storm in pictures
A A
Lightning strikes, flames and rainbows — Global Okanagan newshawks were busy snapping photos of Tuesday night’s spectacular storm that passed through the Valley.
BC Wildfire Service said it responded to several multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.
The lightning strikes sparked several minor fires in the Central Okanagan including in Summerland. One strike hit an apartment building in West Kelowna.
READ MORE: Wildfire burning near Summerland
Here are the results of Tuesday night’s storm in pictures.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.