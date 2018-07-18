Weather
July 18, 2018 10:57 am
Okanagan storm in pictures

By Video Journalist
Lightning strikes, flames and rainbows — Global Okanagan newshawks were busy snapping photos of Tuesday night’s spectacular storm that passed through the Valley.

BC Wildfire Service said it responded to several multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The lightning strikes sparked several minor fires in the Central Okanagan including in Summerland. One strike hit an apartment building in West Kelowna.

Here are the results of Tuesday night’s storm in pictures.

WEST KELOWNA
ABOVE GLENROSA
ACROSS FROM PEACHLAND
COLDSTREAM
CONKLE MOUNTAIN SUMMERLAND
KELOWNA PANORAMIC
LIGHTNING STRIKE KELOWNA
OKANAGAN MOUNTAIN PARK
SUMMERLAND 6
SUMMERLAND
SUMMERLAND2
SUMMERLAND3
SUMMERLAND4
SUMMERLAND5
SUMMERLAND8
VIEW FROM LOWER MISSION

 

 
