Okanagan storm in pictures

Lightning strikes, flames and rainbows — Global Okanagan newshawks were busy snapping photos of Tuesday night’s spectacular storm that passed through the Valley.

BC Wildfire Service said it responded to several multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including in McCulloch Mountain area, south of Joe Rich, and in the Keremeos/Ashnola area. Updates to be provided as available. pic.twitter.com/NIOCDwoOZM — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

The lightning strikes sparked several minor fires in the Central Okanagan including in Summerland. One strike hit an apartment building in West Kelowna.

Here are the results of Tuesday night’s storm in pictures.