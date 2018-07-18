Lightning strikes West Kelowna apartment building

Lightning struck a West Kelowna apartment building during Tuesday night’s storm.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the 3500-block of Carrington Road around 8 p.m., West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said.

“There was a flash and bang. An immediate bang of thunder. Everybody jumped. It was unbelievable,” resident Mike De Schutter “It was like shotguns going off.”

Firefighters had to rescue several people from an elevator, Brolund said.

Part of the roof appeared to be damaged.

No one was hurt in the fire.