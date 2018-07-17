Canada
July 17, 2018 11:00 pm

Wildfire burning near Summerland

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Courtesy: William Gabriel
A A

A wildfire started burning near Summerland just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Residents say they saw smoke after hearing heavy thunder.

At least two people said they received a busy signal after trying to call 911 and the emergency fire line.

More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
summerland
Wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News