Wildfire burning near Summerland

A wildfire started burning near Summerland just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Residents say they saw smoke after hearing heavy thunder.

Aircraft now actioning the fire. pic.twitter.com/21ve52p7Mj — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 18, 2018

At least two people said they received a busy signal after trying to call 911 and the emergency fire line.

New wildfire above Summerland. Picture taken across the lake on Naramata bench. pic.twitter.com/DAgeaEtXhU — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 18, 2018

More to come