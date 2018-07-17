Wildfire burning near Summerland
A A
A wildfire started burning near Summerland just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Residents say they saw smoke after hearing heavy thunder.
Aircraft now actioning the fire. pic.twitter.com/21ve52p7Mj
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 18, 2018
At least two people said they received a busy signal after trying to call 911 and the emergency fire line.
New wildfire above Summerland. Picture taken across the lake on Naramata bench. pic.twitter.com/DAgeaEtXhU
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 18, 2018
More to comeFollow @Jules_Knox
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.