BC Wildfire

Canada
July 18, 2018 7:12 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 7:36 pm

Forest fire forces closure of highway between Summerland and Peachland

By Online Journalist  Global News

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is closed in both directions due to a forest fire.

The highway between Summerland and Peachland has been closed because of a forest fire.

DriveBC says Highway 97 is closed in both directions because of a fire. Travellers are asked to take alternate routes via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3.

 

DriveBC says an assessment in progress, and that how long the highway will be closed isn’t known. The next update will be at 4:30 p.m.

